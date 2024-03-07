Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

2/22/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE SU opened at C$47.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,391 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

