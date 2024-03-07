Andrew Jay Krasner Sells 1,100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.2 %

WTW stock opened at $274.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.64. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,478,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.