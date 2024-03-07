AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,118,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,741,119 shares.The stock last traded at $21.70 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

