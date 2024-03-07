ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS opened at $335.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.38. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $17,019,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 304,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,644,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

