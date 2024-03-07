Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON opened at $316.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

