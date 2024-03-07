APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,231 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of APA worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

