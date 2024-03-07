Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) PT Raised to $91.00 at Guggenheim

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APGE. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ APGE opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

