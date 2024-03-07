Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.74, but opened at $59.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 2,694,882 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APGE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

