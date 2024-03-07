Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.74, but opened at $59.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 2,694,882 shares.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on APGE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.
View Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Samsara Stock Nears Major Breakout Ahead of Upcoming Earnings
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Paymentus Is a Tech Stock You’re Going To Hear a Lot More About
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.