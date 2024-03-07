Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 2,227,364 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,199,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,227,364 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX comprises 35.6% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 38.09% of TD SYNNEX worth $3,514,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

