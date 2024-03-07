Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $49,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,948,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $333,518,000 after purchasing an additional 186,290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $9,583,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,690 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 402,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 298.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.61 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

