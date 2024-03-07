Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.51. 529,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,577,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $498.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

