AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,109 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

HCA opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $324.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

