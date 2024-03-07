AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 533,822 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

