AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,794 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HubSpot worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $610.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

