AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 365,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Crane NXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

