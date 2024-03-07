AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,513 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Stericycle worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Stericycle stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

