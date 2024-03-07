AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $164.59.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,357,938 shares of company stock worth $190,797,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

