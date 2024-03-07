AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,088 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of ALLETE worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 65.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

