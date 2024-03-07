AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $906.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $836.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $790.16. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

