AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,703,245 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1,652.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703,245 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,801,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 524,800 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.