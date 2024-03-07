AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 17,730 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ferguson worth $20,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

