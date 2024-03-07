AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 187,907 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,907 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Autoliv worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $118.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

