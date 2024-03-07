AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 4,558 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $286.34 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.51.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $5,384,619. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

