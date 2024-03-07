AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Advance Auto Parts worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $135.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

