AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,081,471. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

