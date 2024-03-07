AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429,846 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

