AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,183 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of RXO worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 6,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in RXO by 7,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.38, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

