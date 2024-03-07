AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,587 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.