AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,587 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Allstate stock opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $168.05.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
