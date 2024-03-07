AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 332,902 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

