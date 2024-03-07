AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of EPR Properties worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $56,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after buying an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 903.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 500,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 167.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

