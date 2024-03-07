AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dover worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 102,123.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 561,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $171.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.