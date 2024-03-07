AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.43 Million Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Blackbaud worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,429.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

