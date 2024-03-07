AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,539 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.