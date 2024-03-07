AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Janus Henderson Group worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $94,111.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,985 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.