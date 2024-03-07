AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.87 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $125.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

