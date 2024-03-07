AQR Capital Management LLC Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,838 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -0.02. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
