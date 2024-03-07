AQR Capital Management LLC Has $17.73 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,959,545 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.