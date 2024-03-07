AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,446 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $3,000,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $126.93 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

