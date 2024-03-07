AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.96 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of NewMarket worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NYSE NEU opened at $625.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.24. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $334.88 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

