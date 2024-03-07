AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Nexstar Media Group worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after buying an additional 66,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,760,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $160.65 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,964.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,964.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $569,596.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,139.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $8,544,879. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.