AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $415.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $417.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

