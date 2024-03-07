AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Match Group worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2,294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 50,951 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 252,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 186,049 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 79,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 79,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.