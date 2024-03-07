AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $235.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.89 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.44.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

