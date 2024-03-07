AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 116,057 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,234 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of eBay worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after buying an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.54 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

