AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,169 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

