AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,002 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $354.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

