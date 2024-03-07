AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 436,343 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 208.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Envista worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,940,000.

Envista stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

