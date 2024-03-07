AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,728 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ingredion worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ingredion by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. Barclays raised their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

