AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,665 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.