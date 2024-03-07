AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 180,743 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

